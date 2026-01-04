MLB Rumors: Phillies send clear warning to JT Realmuto about his future

The Philadelphia Phillies have been active on the market like any other team and have also been in negotiations with players such as J.T. Realmuto to bring them back to the roster for at least a few more seasons. However, a new report suggests the club may no longer be willing to wait on him.

It’s essentially a warning from Philadelphia to Realmuto. The report was shared by Jon Marks of 97.5 The Fanatic on X: “Phillies are putting the word out that JT needs to sign now or they are prepared to move on… as they should be,” Marks wrote about the catcher’s uncertain future.

At the same time, Marks added that if Realmuto doesn’t sign with Philadelphia, the team would be better off shifting its focus to other MLB targets. “JT might not like his market, but it’s his market. Time to sign or Phillies should move on bc frankly, the team might be better with Bregman or Bichette.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much did the Phillies offer Realmuto?

The exact amount of money the Phillies have offered Realmuto is still unknown. However, on December 10, 2025, MLB writer Todd Zolecki reported that an offer was ready for him. “The Phillies have an offer on the table. They are waiting,” Zolecki wrote in his MLB.com article. At the same time, he noted that re-signing Realmuto could complicate Philadelphia’s ability to pursue another major free agent.

Advertisement

“What’s next, beyond Realmuto? Sources said Tuesday that if the Phillies re-sign both Schwarber and Realmuto, they do not have the payroll flexibility to acquire another big-time free agent from a group that includes Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette and Cody Bellinger,” Zolecki wrote.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees, Cubs and other teams warned as deadline nears in MLB pursuit of Tatsuya Imai, Okamoto and Takahashi

Recently, former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. echoed that sentiment, saying the team can’t afford to wait indefinitely on Realmuto. “At some point Dave [Dombrowski] is going to say … ‘It’s time to make a move, we need to move forward with this ball club and try to figure out how we’re going to put together nine players on that field,’” Amaro said on The Phillies Show with Zolecki and Jim Salisbury.