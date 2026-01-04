Where to watch Leeds vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Leeds will square off with Manchester United in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Leeds vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Manchester United head into their latest rivalry matchup under pressure, still searching for consistency after a frustrating 1–1 draw with Wolverhampton cost the club a prime chance to climb into the European qualification spots.

That missed opportunity leaves little margin for error as the Red Devils look to respond against a Leeds United side fighting for survival. Leeds enter the contest on 21 points and eager to create separation from the relegation battle, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Leeds vs Manchester United match be played?

Leeds play against Manchester United this Sunday, January 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Leeds and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue and USA Network.