NFL News: Mike McDaniel confirms Dolphins want to re-sign former backup of Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are navigating a critical juncture in their season, with fading playoff hopes and mounting pressure. Sitting second in the AFC East with a 6-8 record, trailing the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins are coming off a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. In the defeat, Mike McDaniel’s squad, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, struggled to find rhythm on both sides of the ball.

Following the game, McDaniel addressed the status of former backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, hinting at a potential return to the practice squad for this 2024-2025 NFL season.

“If he goes through waivers on claim, yeah, we’ve talked about the discussion, and we’ll, you know, just based upon the rest of the roster” McDaniel said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thompson notably stepped into the starting role when Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on September 12, a concerning event given Tua’s injury history. Since entering the league in 2020, Tagovailoa has battled multiple concussions, including two in the 2022 season and a third hit that prompted the NFL to revise its concussion reporting protocols.

Advertisement

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

Skylar Thompson’s Underperformance and Its Impact on the Dolphins

Skylar Thompson, once thrust into the spotlight as an emergency replacement, has struggled to prove himself as a reliable backup option for the Dolphins. His limited performances have exposed the team’s inability to maintain offensive consistency in Tagovailoa’s absence, underscoring a critical weakness in their depth chart.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa admits mistakes and sends message to Dolphins OL after loss to Texans

Thompson’s inefficiencies are reflected in his underwhelming stats: averaging 129 passing yards per game, completing just 57.1% of his passes, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions across key appearances.

Skylar’s issues with decision-making, passing accuracy, and handling defensive pressure have all contributed to an anemic offensive showing. Without Tua under center, Miami’s attack has lacked explosiveness and fluidity, both essential for competing in a tightly contested AFC East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While McDaniel’s interest in bringing Thompson back to the practice squad suggests the coaching staff still values his familiarity with the system, the need for a more dependable backup quarterback has become glaring. With Tagovailoa’s health history, securing a capable second option behind him will be critical for the Dolphins’ future success. If Miami hopes to remain a contender moving forward, reinforcing the quarterback room must be a top priority in the coming offseason.