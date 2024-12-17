Where to watch Juventus vs Cagliari live in the USA: 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

Juventus will face Cagliari in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia Round of 16, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check out the broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited clash.

The Coppa Italia round of 16 features an intriguing clash between two Serie A teams in vastly different form. Juventus, fresh off a disappointing draw with bottom-dwelling Venezia, missed a valuable opportunity to close the gap on the league’s top spots.

With their sights set on a rebound, the Bianconeri are determined to make a statement in the Coppa Italia, facing a Cagliari side that has struggled all season. The Sardi are battling relegation and desperately need points, but the Coppa Italia represent their best shot at silverware, making them a dangerous opponent despite their underdog status.

When will the Juventus vs Cagliari match be played?

Juventus play against Cagliari in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia Round of 16 this Tuesday, December 17. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Cagliari: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Juventus and Cagliari will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.