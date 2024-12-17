Trending topics:
Coppa Italia

Where to watch Juventus vs Cagliari live in the USA: 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

Juventus take on Cagliari in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia round of 16. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDusan Vlahovic of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Juventus will face Cagliari in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia Round of 16, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check out the broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited clash.

[Watch Juventus vs Cagliari online in the US on Paramount+]

The Coppa Italia round of 16 features an intriguing clash between two Serie A teams in vastly different form. Juventus, fresh off a disappointing draw with bottom-dwelling Venezia, missed a valuable opportunity to close the gap on the league’s top spots.

With their sights set on a rebound, the Bianconeri are determined to make a statement in the Coppa Italia, facing a Cagliari side that has struggled all season. The Sardi are battling relegation and desperately need points, but the Coppa Italia represent their best shot at silverware, making them a dangerous opponent despite their underdog status.

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Cagliari match be played?

Juventus play against Cagliari in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia Round of 16 this Tuesday, December 17. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Nadir Zortea of Cagliari – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nadir Zortea of Cagliari – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus vs Cagliari: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero names the greatest soccer player in history

see also

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero names the greatest soccer player in history

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Juventus and Cagliari will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NFL News: Falcons HC Raheem Morris issues strong message to Kirk Cousins after win vs Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Falcons HC Raheem Morris issues strong message to Kirk Cousins after win vs Raiders

NFL News: Vikings star Justin Jefferson pays emotional tribute to Hall of Famer
NFL

NFL News: Vikings star Justin Jefferson pays emotional tribute to Hall of Famer

NFL News: Tom Brady sends sharp warning about Mike Tomlin's Steelers in Super Bowl race
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady sends sharp warning about Mike Tomlin's Steelers in Super Bowl race

NFL News: Mike McDaniel confirms Dolphins want to re-sign former backup of Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel confirms Dolphins want to re-sign former backup of Tua Tagovailoa

Better Collective Logo