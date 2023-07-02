A few months ago, Kyrie Irving was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks to help Luka Doncic win a championship in the NBA. That spectacular trade ended up being a total failure as the Mavs didn’t even make it to the play-in tournament.

Irving is 31-years old and, after last season’s disappointment, he started to look for the last big contract of his career. Many teams appeared as possible suitors considering the guard is still one of the best players in the league.

The rumors pointed out a reunion with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers and even the Phoenix Suns became a surprising alternative. The final decision has been made.

Kyrie Irving will stay with the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving will sign a new three-year, $126 million with the Dallas Mavericks. After all the controversy around his situation, the veteran believes Luka Doncic gives him the best chance to win a championship.

Of course, this tandem seems fantastic on paper. The big problem is that, just a few months ago, there was simply no chemistry with the Mavs. In a very crowded Western Conference, Dallas will have a tremendous lineup led by two future Hall of Famers.

Even with this decision, many experts still don’t buy Irving’s commitment to the franchise. It’s important to remember that, in very sudden decisions, Kyrie asked for trades at Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn. If things quickly go wrong with the Mavericks, a lot of people think this new contract won’t even matter.