Damian Lillard has requested a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers. Furthermore, the point guard specifically wants to play for the Miami Heat and join forces with Jimmy Butler.

However, it’s not gonna be that simple. Many reports point out that the Blazers’ front office is looking for the best possible package and that opens the door for teams such as the Sixers, the Clippers and even the Utah Jazz.

After Portland picked Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, Damian Lillard had enough of the Blazers. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, many fans have turned against him and the star gave a shocking answer on Twitter.

Damian Lillard takes a big shot at Blazers’ fans

Damian Lillard remained silent after all the trade reports went out on social media. However, when thousands of fans attacked him in different platforms, the All-Star guard finally answered.

It all started when famous radio host in Portland, Chad Doing, expressed his opinion about Lillard’s situation. “Very surprised to see the number of fans turning on Lillard today. I can’t blame him for wanting a change. The previous regime failed to build a legit team around him, and the current chose to go young and rebuild. I would guess this is the desired result by Cronin and his staff.”

Damian Lillard took that tweet and sent a very strong message to the Blazers’ fan base. “It’s in my blood to take the high road. I’d love to hear what fans are turning on… have I mislead them? Or anyone ? Fill me in.”

It’s important to remember that Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. After the latest moves by the Blazers’ front office, he wants out and there’s no turning back. However, Portland might not please him with the Miami Heat’s request. The NBA is watching closely.