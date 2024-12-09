NBA News: Michael Malone sends clear message to Nikola Jokic amid outside criticism

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, is having an impressive individual season. His last performance was outstanding, with the Denver Nuggets star logging 48 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists against Atlanta Hawks. Therefore, head coach Michael Malone exposed the superstar’s detractors.

“We were joking the other day. People say, ‘Oh, Joker is not in shape.’ You can’t do what he does if you’re not in shape. You really can’t. Is he ever going to win an athletic contest? No. But he has endurance. And what you really marvel at the 48-14-8 is just how efficient he is. I mean, he’s not one of these guys that’s putting huge numbers, stat hunting, and taking bad shots. He’s doing it all for his team, and I feel privileged to have the chance to coach and watch him every night. I never take it for granted,” said Malone during his last post-game interview.

Critics have never doubted his skills as a professional player, but his physical condition has often been a point of contention. However, it seems futile to question a player who is holding the offense of a team looking for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not only Nikola Jokic’s job, his teammates need to support him

The Denver Nuggets‘ defensive fragility and lack of communication overshadowed Jokic’s brilliant individual work on offense. The constant criticism among his teammates creates a tense atmosphere from which the team does not benefit, as they see disconnections in the game that turn into offensive opportunities for the opponent.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets speaks to the referee during the NBA match between Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena on October 06, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic believes that lack of communication is evident: “I think it’s everybody’s fault. It’s not just the coach’s fault; it’s not his fault that we cannot make shots. It’s not his fault that we don’t communicate…I think it’s the whole, collectively, that we’re not good, and we’re going in a bad direction.”

Advertisement

see also Nikola Jokic's net worth: How rich is the center of the Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic joins prestigious NBA list

Nikola Jokic notched his 139th career triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers, cementing his place in NBA history. He now ranks third on the all-time triple-doubles list, trailing only Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. This milestone highlights Jokic’s remarkable consistency over the years and solidifies his status as one of the game’s greats.

It’s not just Jokic’s stats that stand out, his versatility does as well. His impact on the court in offense, defense, and playmaking has solidified his status as a basketball legend. Jokic has proven that he’s not only one of the best players of this era but also a figure destined to have his own chapter in NBA history.

Advertisement