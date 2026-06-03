NY Knicks’ NBA Finals history and record

The history of the New York Knicks in the Finals is filled with long gaps, near-misses and iconic moments that shaped their identity in the league, setting the stage for every return to basketball’s biggest spotlight.

The New York Knicks’ NBA Finals history is marked by nine total appearances, two championships, and a legacy that spans more than seven decades in the league’s biggest stage. It remains one of the most recognizable franchises.

They first reached the NBA Finals in the early 1950s, appearing three straight times but falling short each year. Their breakthrough arrived in the modern era under Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, when NY captured titles in 1970 and 1973.

Since then, however, success on the league’s biggest stage has been rare. They returned to the Finals in 1994 and again in 1999, but came up short both times, extending a championship drought that now spans more than five decades.

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When did the New York Knicks win their NBA championships?

The New York Knicks won their only two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. They captured both titles during the early 1970s, a dominant era in franchise history that established them as one of the elite teams in the league.

Allan Houston #20 of the New York Knicks runs down the court during a game in 1999 (Source: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport)

The first championship came in the 1969–70 NBA season, when the Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a dramatic seven-game NBA Finals series. That title run is remembered for Willis Reed’s legendary Game 7 return despite injury.

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Their second championship arrived in the 1972–73 season, once again against the Lakers, but this time NY closed the series in five games, led by a balanced roster featuring Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere and Earl Monroe.

What is the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals record?

The New York Knicks hold a 2–6 record in NBA Finals appearances, winning two championships in eight total trips. Their Finals history reflects early struggles, a dominant peak in the 1970s, and long droughts between appearances.

They reached the Finals in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1994 and 1999, winning only in 1970 and 1973. Their defeats include early losses in the 1950s, a 1972 setback, and later Finals defeats in 1994 and 1999.

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Despite the losing record in Finals series, the Knicks remain one of the most historically significant franchises in the NBA due to their longevity, consistent playoff presence across decades, and iconic championship teams.

When was the last time the Knicks reached the NBA Finals?

The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 2026, ending a 27-year drought since their previous appearance in 1999. They returned to the league’s biggest stage after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

Jalen Brunson celebrates a basket against the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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This appearance marks only the franchise’s ninth in history, underscoring how rare this moment is for one of the NBA’s most iconic teams. They had last played for the title in 1999, when they fell to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The 2026 run has been led by Jalen Brunson, who delivered MVP-level performances throughout the playoffs. They are set to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3, at Frost Bank Center.

The current season has been led by head coach Mike Brown, who took over in 2025 and guided the franchise to one of its most successful campaigns in decades, culminating in an NBA Finals appearance.

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Who led the Knicks to their NBA Finals victories?

The New York Knicks’ NBA championships in 1970 and 1973 were led primarily by power forward Willis Reed and point guard Walt “Clyde” Frazier, with key support from forward Dave DeBusschere and the rest of the 1970s core.

NY built their title-winning identity around elite defense and a Hall of Fame-led roster that defined the franchise’s golden era. In the 1970 NBA Finals, Reed was the emotional leader and league MVP during the season, while also earning NBA Finals MVP honors for his iconic Game 7 performance despite a severe injury.

Frazier delivered one of the greatest Finals games in history with 36 points, 19 assists, and 7 rebounds in the clincher against the Los Angeles Lakers, while DeBusschere anchored the physical presence that controlled the series.

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By the 1973 championship, they returned with the same core, strengthened by the addition of Earl Monroe, creating a deeper offensive unit to complement their identity. Reed once again led the team and was named Finals MVP.