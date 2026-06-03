Mike Brown’s profile: Who is the NY Knicks coach? Age, height, career, net worth and more

From NBA championships to high-pressure playoff runs, Mike Brown has built one of basketball's most respected coaching résumés. Now, he's writing a new chapter with the New York Knicks.

Mike Brown has spent more than two decades on NBA sidelines, coaching some of the league’s biggest stars and helping build championship teams along the way. His résumé is among the most extensive in basketball.

Now, he faces a different kind of challenge in New York. After being hired as the NY Knicks‘ head coach in July 2025, he inherited a team with championship aspirations and one of the most demanding fan bases in professional sports.

His arrival came after the franchise’s deepest playoff run in a quarter-century, placing immediate expectations on his shoulders. While many fans know him for his success on the court, there’s far more to his story than wins and losses.

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How old is Mike Brown?

Mike Brown is 56 years old. He was born on March 5, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, and has become one of the most experienced coaches in the NBA after spending nearly three decades on professional basketball sidelines.

Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility in 2025 (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

His coaching career has spanned multiple eras of the league. He has worked with stars such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox, earning a reputation as a defensive-minded coach.

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His longevity has helped him build one of the most extensive résumés among active NBA coaches, including multiple Coach of the Year awards and several championship rings as an assistant coach.

How tall is Mike Brown?

Mike Brown is listed at approximately 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters). Today, his presence is more associated with his strategic approach and player development than with his playing days.

Unlike many NBA coaches who enjoyed lengthy professional playing careers, his path to prominence came primarily through coaching. His leadership skills and basketball knowledge eventually became the foundation of a career.

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What is Mike Brown’s net worth?

Mike Brown has a net worth of $12 million, according to reports published by Celebrity Net Worth. The website also reported that he currently earns an annual salary of around $5 to $10 million.

His financial profile received a significant boost in 2025 when he agreed to become the Knicks’ head coach. Bleacher Report indicated that he signed a four-year contract worth of $40 million, with an average annual salary of $10 million.

Before arriving in New York, he was already earning one of the league’s larger coaching salaries through his extension with the Sacramento Kings. Those contracts have helped him build substantial career earnings.

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Mike Brown’s family background and origins

Mike Brown was born in Columbus, but spent much of his childhood traveling because of his father’s military career. His father served in the United States Air Force, which led the family to relocate frequently during Brown’s early years.

He grew up in several different countries and cultures. During his childhood, he lived in the United States, Germany and Japan, experiences that helped shape the disciplined and adaptable personality.

He attended Wurzburg American High School in Germany, where he excelled in both basketball and football. The city would later become famous in basketball circles as the hometown of NBA superstar Dirk Nowitzki.

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After high school, he returned to the United States and continued his education and basketball career. He first played at Mesa Community College before transferring to the University of San Diego.

He completed his degree in Business Administration while continuing to play college basketball. While he did not become a professional player, his passion for basketball eventually pushed him toward coaching.

When was Mike Brown hired as the New York Knicks’ head coach?

Mike Brown was officially hired as the New York Knicks’ head coach on July 7, 2025. The franchise announced the move after conducting an extensive coaching search following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau.

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Mike Brown during the second quarter against the Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Knicks president Leon Rose described him as a coach with experience and a proven ability to develop players. The organization viewed his experience as a key factor in helping a talented roster take the next step toward a championship.

Brown inherited a team coming off its deepest playoff run in 25 years, creating immediate expectations for success in New York.

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Mike Brown’s achievements with the New York Knicks

Hired to lead a championship contender (2025): Brown was selected by the Knicks after a lengthy coaching search, becoming the franchise’s 32nd head coach and one of the most experienced leaders available on the market.

Guided the Knicks to the 2026 NBA Finals: In his first season in New York, Brown helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, marking one of the most successful campaigns in franchise history.

Helped build on the team’s recent playoff success: Brown inherited a talented roster and successfully maintained the momentum generated by the organization’s resurgence, keeping New York among the NBA’s elite teams.

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Established immediate credibility within the organization: Knicks owner James Dolan and president Leon Rose publicly praised Brown’s leadership and championship pedigree, citing his experience as a major factor in the team’s continued growth.

Mike Brown’s coaching career

Mike Brown has built one of the most accomplished coaching résumés, spanning nearly three decades and including head coaching stints with four franchises, two NBA Coach of the Year awards and four championships as an assistant coach.

His journey through the league has taken him from video rooms and assistant roles to the sidelines of the NBA Finals. He began his NBA career in 1997 as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards before joining Gregg Popovich‘s staff with the San Antonio Spurs in 2000.

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During his three seasons in San Antonio, he learned under one of the greatest coaches in basketball history and was part of the coaching staff that won the 2003 NBA championship. Years later, he would credit Popovich as one of the biggest influences on his leadership style and philosophy.

After a brief stop with the Indiana Pacers, he received his first head coaching opportunity in 2005 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tasked with leading a young team built around LeBron James, he quickly transformed them into a contender.

In just his second season, he guided the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals, marking the franchise’s first Finals appearance. He later won the NBA Coach of the Year Award after leading them to a league-best 66-win season in 2008-09.

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Following his first stint, he was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011 as the successor to Phil Jackson. Although his tenure in Los Angeles was relatively short, he coached stars such as Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard while leading them to the playoffs during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Mike Brown stands on the side of the court in 2024 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He returned to the Cavaliers in 2013 but lasted only one season before moving back into an assistant role. That decision ultimately revitalized his career. In 2016, he joined Steve Kerr‘s staff with the Golden State Warriors.

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During his six seasons, he helped the franchise win three NBA championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022. He also earned praise for stepping in as acting head coach during Kerr’s absences, including portions of the Warriors’ 2017 playoff run.

In 2022, the Sacramento Kings hired him as head coach, and he immediately changed the trajectory of the franchise. In his first season, they finished 48-34 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006, ending the longest postseason drought in North American professional sports at the time.

The next chapter of his career began on July 7, 2025, when the New York Knicks named him their head coach. The organization sought a veteran leader with championship experience after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau.

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He arrived in New York with more than 450 career victories as a head coach, a reputation for defensive excellence, and experience coaching on the league’s biggest stages. His impact was immediate.

In his first season with the Knicks, he guided the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, further strengthening a coaching legacy that already included conference championships and Finals appearances.