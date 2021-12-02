Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat face each other on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Indiana Pacers come against Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 122nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Indiana Pacers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 70 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 51 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 23, 2021, and it ended in a 102-91 win for the Pacers in the 2020/21 NBA Season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Indiana Pacers have been in disappointing form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have managed just one triumph, in addition to four defeats (LWLLL). Meanwhile, Miami Heat have been in a similar form recently, winning just twice in their five previous games. They have also suffered three losses (WLWLL).

The Pacers currently sit in the 13th position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.375. While the Heat are placed eight positions above them, in fifth place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.591.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to January 15, 1989, and it ended in a 117-118 win for the Heat.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, to be played on Friday, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.