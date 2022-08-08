Following an appearance in a Pro-Am tournament, first-overall pick Paolo Banchero has already made some enemies in the NBA. Check out his interaction with Dejounte Murray here.

Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray made all the headlines throughout the weekend, but not for the best reasons. They shared the floor in a Pro-Am tournament and got quite chippy on social media afterward.

Murray — a regular participant in these tournaments — threw a nice dunk over the reigning first-overall pick. It was a regular basketball play, and shouldn't have led to a virtual beef, but it did.

Banchero took to Instagram to claim that Murray had unfollowed him and asked him to 'guard up.' The Atlanta Hawks guard didn't care for Banchero's comments and went back at him and told him to stay humble.

NBA News: Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Trade Jabs On Social Media

"Unfollowed me on the gram and everything huh, it must be personal. That's fine, just make sure you guard up next time and stop sending doubles family," the first-overall pick wrote on his Instagram story without mentioning Murray.

"You tried to flex that No. 1 pick s*it on me when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me. Don't get on this Internet and start saying nothing... You changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real shit boy... You made it and changed and I lost all respect. Stay humble. This life you in now is real and ain't no joke. I still want to see you win cause that's who I am," Murray replied.

"Same humble kid always vouched for you bro. Don't switch the narrative for the internet," Banchero wrote in a follow-up Story.

Banchero grew up in Seattle just like Murray, so the story adds up. Murray has had some character issues in the past, so maybe it was his rage talking for him. Whatever the case, we cannot wait to watch these two go at it next season.