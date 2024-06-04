Former NFL player Pat McAfee issued an apology after his poor choice of words for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark during his show on ESPN.

Ever since she made it to the WNBA, rookie PG Cailtin Clark has become the biggest talking point in all sports. Other players seem to resent her for all the attention she gets, even though she’s literally putting money in their pockets.

The Caitlin Clark hatred is going out of hand and becoming borderline ridiculous at this point, as she’s even getting fouled hard and with intent to hurt just for no particular reason.

With that in mind, former NFL player Pat McAfee tried to defend her and praise her in his show. However, he had a poor choice of words to talk about the Indiana Fever star.

Pat McAfee Calls Caitlin Clark A ‘White B*tch’

“I feel like the media people that continually say ‘this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah. Just call it for what it is, there’s one white b*tch for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” McAfee said on his show.

Caitlin Clark. player of the Indiana Fever

McAfee Apologizes For His Words

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before the unapologetic and controversial commentator faced some serious backlash for his comments. He took to Twitter to apologize, and claimed that he reached out to Clark as well:

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white b*tch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context. Even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize. I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said, still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne,” McAfee tweeted.

McAfee marches to the beat of his own drum, and his unapologetic and unhinged nature is what got him such a huge platform. Still, there are lines that should never be crossed.

As for Clark, he should’ve probably taken Ice Cube’s offer to play in the Big 3 instead of the WNBA. For years, people have made sexist remarks about the league and its product, and it would be a shame to see the players proving them right.

If her colleagues don’t want all the money and attention that came with her or want to make it about race, perhaps they would rather get by without the checks that she’s inevitably going to bring to the table. They may not deserve her.