WNBA: Race might be an issue for Caitlin Clark, according to Stephen A Smith

Caitlin Clark has brought a lot of attention to the WNBA, but she’s not living a great rookie season. Stephen A. Smith has analyzed why she has been struggling, and it might be a race issue.

For many fans and analysts, Caitlin Clark is poised to become the greatest basketball player in WNBA history. The Indiana Fever have high hopes for what she can bring to the team, but her debut has not met expectations.

Indiana has lost 9 of the 11 games played this season with Clark on the court. While the star point guard is not the main cause of this poor start, the pressure is definitely on her.

Stephen A. Smith suggests that race might be a problem for Caitlin Clark

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most influential sports analysts in the United States. He is known for expressing his thoughts openly, embracing controversy as a part of his daily persona.

Now, he has commented on Caitlin Clark and her rough debut in the WNBA. According to Smith, some players are jealous of the former Iowa point guard, suggesting that race might be a factor in her struggles.

“There are girls – young ladies – in the WNBA who are jealous of Caitlin Clark. She is a White girl that has come into the league,” Smith said. “She has bursted onto the scene. She hasn’t proven herself yet. It’s not even about them thinking they’re better than her because they probably know it at this particular juncture because they’ve been playing on a level she just arrived to.

“Where the resentment comes in is the hard work, the commitment, the dedication, the pounding of the pavement, the being on the grind all of these years trying to uplift this brand that is the WNBA and is women’s professional basketball and all of their efforts were in vain until this girl comes along and takes the league by storm, takes the sport by form in college and has accomplished in a short period of time what they haven’t been able to.”

Caitlin Clark joined the Indiana Fever as 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft

On social media, Clark has faced huge criticism due to her poor performances. However, she has stated that she is not paying attention to those comments, focusing instead on working hard to improve and lead the Fever to success.

What happened between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter?

Smith made these comments regarding the issue between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter. Carter is not a huge fan of Clark, believing she is not ready for the WNBA.

During the Fever’s close victory against the Chicago Sky, Carter pushed Clark from behind in what was initially considered a foul. However, the WNBA later upgraded it to a flagrant-1 violation, causing anger among Carter and her team.