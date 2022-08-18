The Los Angeles Lakers will retire Pau Gasol's no. 16 jersey. Here, we let you know every single number they've retired throughout their history.

The Los Angeles Lakers just announced that they will retire Pau Gasol's no. 16 jersey on March 3, 2022. He'll become just the eleventh player in team history to get this honor and the first big man since Shaquille O'Neal.

Albeit Gasol didn't start or finish his career in Los Angeles, it was with the Lakers that he reached the heights of his career. He was a three-time All-Star during his time in Southern California, as well as one of the biggest contributors to their success.

Gasol and Kobe Bryant put together one of the best duos in franchise history. So, it's only normal to see that Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have made the decision to hang his jersey high in the rafters.

Why Will The Lakers Retire Pau Gasol's Number?

Even though he was there for only six of his 18-year career, Pau Gasol's Lakers tenure was full of success. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game on 52.2% from the floor.

Gasol also ranks ninth in rebounds, field goal percentage, and blocks, tenth in triple-doubles, and helped Kobe Bryant reach the NBA Finals three years in a row, winning the NBA championship in 2009 and 2010.

With Gasol and Bryant's one-two punch, the Lakers managed to find their long-lost success again. He was what the team needed to go back to their winning ways after Shaquille O'Neal's departure in 2004.

All Numbers Retired By The Los Angeles Lakers

+ Wilt Chamberlain, No. 13

+ Elgin Baylor, No. 22

+ Gail Goodrich, No. 25

+ Magic Johnson, No. 32

+ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, No. 33

+ Shaquille O’Neal, No. 34

+ James Worthy, No. 42.

+ Jerry West, No. 44

+ Jamaal Wilkes, No. 52

+ Kobe Bryant, Nos. 8; 24

+ Pau Gasol, No. 16