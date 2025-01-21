Scottie Pippen opens up about Isiah Thomas' snub from the 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona showcased the unmatched dominance of USA basketball as NBA players competed for the first time. Headlined by superstars like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Scottie Pippen, the Dream Team cruised to a gold medal. However, one glaring omission from the roster was Detroit Pistons’ legendary point guard Isiah Thomas—a decision that has sparked debate for decades.

Pippen recently addressed the issue during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, offering insight into the dynamics behind Thomas’ exclusion. Former Bulls star explained that Thomas’ absence wasn’t solely because of Michael Jordan, as widely speculated, but stemmed from his rocky relationships with multiple Dream Team members.

“I think it was a known fact that he wasn’t on the team,” Pippen said. “I can’t say why he wasn’t on the team. I can’t even point… or say that any individual put him off the team”.

Pippen elaborated, emphasizing the role personal dynamics played in shaping the roster. “Basketball is a game built on relationships, and that team was put together based on relationships—players they felt could get along, play together, and contribute the right way to win a gold medal”.

Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler during the 1992 gold medal ceremony at Barcelona. (IMAGO / WEREK)

Despite Pistons head coach Chuck Daly leading the Dream Team, the roster choices made by higher authorities seemed to prioritize chemistry over individual merit.

Thomas wasn’t the only star left out

Pippen also addressed the exclusion of Dominique Wilkins, another notable NBA superstar of the era. “Dominique Wilkins was left off that team, and I personally feel as bad as anyone,” Pippen shared. “To see a guy who I idolized, who I looked up to, who I guarded numerous times, not be a part of that team”.

However, Pippen admitted he wouldn’t have sacrificed his spot for Wilkins or anyone else. “But I didn’t want to give up my seat,” Pippen added. “With all respect, I felt like he deserved to be on that team as well—not just Isiah“.

Michael Jordan’s take on the controversy

Many have speculated that Michael Jordan played a direct role in keeping Thomas off the team. However, Jordan denied those claims during his remarks in the documentary The Last Dance.

“Before the ’92 Olympics, Rod Thorn calls me and says, ‘We would love for you to be on the Dream Team,'” Jordan said in the series. “I say, ‘Who’s all playing?’ He says, ‘What does that mean?’ I say, ‘Who’s all playing?’ He says, ‘Well, the guy you’re thinking about isn’t going to be playing'”.

Jordan continued, expressing respect for Thomas’ talent. “I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. To me, the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game”.

He eventually dismissed the idea that he actively excluded Thomas, but as much as Jordan himself makes it clear, many believe his thinking heavily influenced the decision. “It was insinuated that I was asking about him, but I never threw his name in there,” he explained. “If you want to attribute it to me, go ahead. But it wasn’t me”.