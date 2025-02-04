Michael Jordan’s most underrated virtue, revealed by former Chicago Bulls teammate Steve Kerr

Michael Jordan was a dominant force in the NBA throughout the 1990s, leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships, two three-peats—making them most successful franchise of the era. Steve Kerr, who played alongside MJ for several seasons, was in a unique position to witness firsthand the qualities that made him so special.

“I think the most underrated aspect of Michael’s game was his emotional dominance in the arena every night,” Kerr told The Athletic in a 2022 interview. “And I still have not seen that from anybody.”

Elaborating further, Steve described the unique energy Jordan brought to every game. “There was just this sense from everybody in the gym, the opponent, the other coaching staff, the officials, fans, there was just a sense that he was better than everybody and he was going to dominate the game,” he explained.

Kerr, who started his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic, joined the Bulls in 1993, during the season following Jordan’s first retirement. MJ returned to the NBA in 1995 and they became teammates, helping Chicago secure three more titles.

Having witnessed Jordan’s impact both on and off the court, Kerr has a clear perspective on what made his former teammate stand out. “I mean, he is the greatest player of all time, so there’s a reason that most people agree on that,” the current Warriors coach said.

Tim Hardaway of the Miami Heat is guarded by Steve Kerr of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 7, 1996.

Why Kerr believes Jordan is the GOAT

Steve Kerr didn’t hesitate to explain why, in his view, Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time. “He was kind of invincible,” Kerr said. “So it went beyond his skill set and his competitiveness and his size and speed and footwork. It just went beyond all that because he was so dominant emotionally. It was like he cast a spell over every game.”

Steve continued: “It goes beyond the shotmaking; it’s the totality of everything. He just had this incredible package of skill and knowledge and experience and it all added up to this aura he was just better than everyone by far.”

Could Jordan adapt to today’s NBA?

In the interview, Kerr also addressed how Jordan’s game would translate to the modern NBA, given the evolution of the sport over the years. He is confident that Jordan would have no trouble adapting to today’s style of play.

“Assuming he was in his prime playing today, I have no doubt he would have shot one million 3-pointers in practice and become a better 3-point shooter and a more high volume 3-point shooter,” Steve explained. “Besides that, he just would have been dominant emotionally, physically and spiritually, just like he was then.”

Kerr’s expertise adds weight to his praise

Steve Kerr’s praise for Michael Jordan carries significant weight, given his vast experience in the NBA. He played against legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and Karl Malone early in his career. He also played alongside Hall of Famers such as Scottie Pippen, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson. And, as a coach, he has had a front-row seat to Stephen Curry’s prime and has faced LeBron James numerous times.

With decades of experience, Kerr has seen firsthand what makes great players stand out. And despite all the talent he’s encountered, he still firmly believes Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever play the game, a testament to the enduring impact MJ had on the NBA.