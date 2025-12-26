Trending topics:
NBA

Who recorded the most assists in one NBA season? The all-time leaders

In NBA history, only a few seasons have pushed playmaking to its limits. Single-season assist totals reveal how certain players shaped offenses, set benchmarks and redefined the role of the primary ball-handler.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
John Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz in 2003
© Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty ImagesJohn Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz in 2003

Passing has always been one of the NBA’s purest forms of control. Long before pace-and-space became the norm, certain players dictated games by seeing openings others never noticed, turning assists into the language of dominance.

A handful of seasons stood apart—not because of scoring explosions, but because of vision, timing and trust. These were years when ball movement defined teams and one player became the engine of everything.

The record for most assists in a single NBA season isn’t just a number frozen in history. It reflects a style of basketball, a moment in time, and a group of elite playmakers whose influence still echoes through the league.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most assists in a single season?

Few statistical peaks in NBA history tell the story of a season better than the one held at the top of the assists leaderboard. At the summit sits John Stockton, the Utah Jazz point guard whose vision and consistency translated into a historic season during 1990-91, when he dished out 1,164 assists over 82 games.

John Stockton in 2001 (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Stockton in 2001 (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His mark didn’t emerge overnight. It was the final flourish in a stretch of prolific playmaking in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In that era of fast tempo and full-court orchestration, he not only led the league in assists repeatedly but also redefined what it meant to be a floor general, setting a record that still stands decades later.

Behind his achievement lies a lineage of passers whose contributions shaped the modern game. Before him, figures like Isiah Thomas and Kevin Porter pushed the total-assist barrier beyond 1,000, but Stockton’s sustained excellence and ability to stay atop the assists rankings season after season elevated his single-season total into the record books.

Advertisement
PlayerSeasonAssistsTeam
John Stockton1990-911,164Utah Jazz
John Stockton1989-901,134Utah Jazz
John Stockton1987-881,128Utah Jazz
John Stockton1991-921,126Utah Jazz
Isiah Thomas1984-851,123Detroit Pistons
John Stockton1988-891,118Utah Jazz
Kevin Porter1978-791,099Detroit Pistons
John Stockton1993-941,031Utah Jazz
John Stockton1994-951,011Utah Jazz
Kevin Johnson1988-89991Phoenix Suns
Magic Johnson1990-91989Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson1988-89988Los Angeles Lakers
John Stockton1992-93987Utah Jazz
Magic Johnson1986-87977Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson1984-85968Los Angeles Lakers
Mark Jackson1996-97935TOT
Chris Paul2007-08925New Orleans Hornets
John Stockton1995-96916Utah Jazz
Norm Nixon1983-84914San Diego Clippers
Isiah Thomas1983-84914Detroit Pistons
Nate Archibald1972-73910Kansas City-Omaha Kings
Guy Rodgers1966-67908Chicago Bulls
James Harden2016-17907Houston Rockets
Magic Johnson1989-90907Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson1985-86907Los Angeles Lakers
(Source: Statmuse)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Clippers’ Chris Paul marvels at one of the most impressive NBA records held by John Stockton
NBA

Clippers’ Chris Paul marvels at one of the most impressive NBA records held by John Stockton

Former NBA assist leader names Stephen Curry and the top five greatest point guards of all time
NBA

Former NBA assist leader names Stephen Curry and the top five greatest point guards of all time

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton delivers sharp criticism of today’s NBA players, calling them too soft
NBA

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton delivers sharp criticism of today’s NBA players, calling them too soft

Dan Campbell sends clear message to the Lions after loss to the Vikings: ‘I don’t like being home for the playoffs’
NFL

Dan Campbell sends clear message to the Lions after loss to the Vikings: ‘I don’t like being home for the playoffs’

Better Collective Logo