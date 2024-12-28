MLB News: Gleyber Torres bids farewell to Yankees after joining the Tigers

Gleyber Torres began his MLB career with the New York Yankees, but his journey with the club has officially come to an end after seven seasons. During his time with the New York Yankees, Torres played in the postseason but never secured a World Series title. Now, he moves on to the Detroit Tigers, where he will earn a higher salary than he did in his final year in the Bronx.

Following the announcement of his signing with the Tigers, the former Bomber shared a heartfelt farewell message directed at the entire Yankees organization, fans, and staff. Torres expressed gratitude for the support he received since joining the organization in 2016, even before making his major league debut in 2018.

In his message to fans, Torres said: “Yankee Fans, thank you for everything. Thank you for the unconditional support, you were always there to motivate me when I had good times and, not so good times.”

Although he didn’t specifically mention teammates like Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm Jr. by name, Torres conveyed his love for all of them, stating that the experience of playing together was incredible. He also noted that his teammates would always hold a special place in his heart, no matter where his career takes him.

Torres’ Best Season with the Yankees

Two of Torres’ standout seasons came in 2018 and 2019 when he was named an All-Star and earned consideration for MVP and Rookie of the Year awards. His most productive season in terms of home runs was 2019, where he hit 38 and set career highs with 90 RBIs and 96 runs scored.

In 2024, Torres posted respectable numbers, with 587 at-bats—the second-highest of his career after 596 in 2023. He hit 15 home runs and recorded 151 hits, his third-highest total with the Yankees since 2019, contributing to 63 RBIs for the season.