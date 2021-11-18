Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 304th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 157 direct duels to this day, while Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 146 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on January 30, 2021, and it ended in a 118-91 win for the Warriors at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (WLWLW). Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors have been in amazing form recently, winning four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered one defeat in the remaining game (WLWWW).

The Warriors are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857. While the Pistons are placed in 14th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.286.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1948, and it ended in an 80-72 win for the Pistons.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.