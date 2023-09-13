Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. only seems to make the news for bad reasons. Dating back to his days at USC, the talented guard has always found a way to get in trouble, each time worse than the other.

Guns, drugs, character issues, and whatnot have raised several questions about Porter Jr in the past. Now, he’s taken things way too far, allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick.

Should this prove to be true, there’s no denying that the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard should never set foot on anNBA court again, especially with all the gruesome details that have come to light.

Kevin Porter Jr’s Assault Case Is Mind-Blogging

“Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers,” reported ABC Houston. “Prosecutors said Porter didn’t stop until Gondrezick ran out into the hallway covered in blood.”

“According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising, and substantial pain to her face,” added AP.

“Gondrezick, 26, said Porter also wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her, causing her to have difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and loss of motion to her left arm,” continued the report. “Hospital testing showed that Gondrezick sustained a fractured vertebra in her neck, the criminal complaint said.”

There have already been reports about the NBA putting him on administrative leave while they conduct an investigation, and there’s simply no place for this in sports or anywhere in society.