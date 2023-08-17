Kevin McHale has shared his perspective on the ongoing feud between James Harden and Daryl Morey, President of the Philadelphia 76ers. McHale, who coached the player for more than three seasons at the Rockets, revealed that he wasn’t surprised by Harden’s recent actions.

Harden’s public spat with Morey ensued after trade talks involving the Los Angeles Clippers were halted by the Sixers, leaving Harden frustrated as his trade request remains unfulfilled. With just a year left on his contract and a looming free agency, the situation remains fluid.

A player like Harden calling Morey a liar creates a situation where there doesn’t seem to be an easy resolution. The guard said he would never play in an organization involving him, but McHale’s words may show a pattern.

Kevin McHale Slams James Harden’s Attitude

The Sixers’ decision to pause trade discussions for Harden, who seeks to join the Clippers, intensified the conflict. Despite this development adding more drama to the 76ers, McHale isn’t surprised about the Beard’s behavior. During an interview with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, the former Rockets coach criticized the player.

McHale explained a bit more about Harden’s arrival to Houston: “When we first got him from Oklahoma City, he was actually pretty easy to coach really. He came from being the third option behind Westbrook and Durant. He came in and we put in a couple of sets he liked that they ran there for him. He came off screens. He got off the ball”.

“Never threw the ball ahead a lot. But he did more little things back then. Like he would set screens, come off screens. As he started playing better, it became harder. He wanted the ball in his hands, he didn’t want to come off actions, he just started becoming more one-dimensional. ‘Give me the ball, put a 1-4 flat or give me a pick and roll, and just let me make every decision.’”

McHale Says Harden Had a Plan to Get Him Fired

McHale was fired early in the 2015-2016 season after starting 4-7. He claimed that benching Harden in game 6 against the Clippers was a huge part of his departure. “The next year he came to camp, he was fat and didn’t feel like playing, and I got fired 11 games into the season. He had a plan”, McHale told Heavy.