LeBron James and Michael Jordan are most people’s choices when talking about the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Others get some consideration, but the debate ultimately falls back to those two.

However, there has been plenty of talent in the league since its inception. That’s why putting together an all-time starting lineup means you’re most likely leaving at least one all-time great behind.

That was the case when two-time NBA champion Ray Allen was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup, as he had no choice but to send LeBron to the bench.

Ray Allen Choses LeBron James As Sixth Man In His All-Time Starting Lineup

“With a sixth man? Michael Jordan, Magic (Johnson), Larry (Bird), Shaq (O’Neal), and Hakeem Olajuwon. Sixth man? It would be, I would say LeBron,” Allen told Fadeaway World.

Jordan Is The GOAT, Says Ray Allen

Notably, this isn’t the first time that the legendary sharpshooter has chosen Jordan over his former teammate, claiming that LeBron is actually a product of MJ:

“LeBron is a product of MJ, so a lot of what’s in LeBron — in his DNA — comes from Michael,” Allen said in 2011. “For anybody that says that LeBron is the GOAT, they’re growing up in today’s era, and they believe what they believe based on how it feels and what he means to them, and that’s OK. But the way MJ affected the game, man, he had a stranglehold on the league and he struck fear in everyone because he was an unstoppable player.”

Well, I guess someone’s not going to get invited to the next Heat BBQ. But Allen is older than James and he grew up watching Jordan play, and he’s got some valid points there.