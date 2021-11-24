Even though Isaiah Stewart was suspended from his fight with LeBron James, Pacers legend Reggie Miller thinks it will be a positive thing for the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons starred in one of the worst brawls in sports history. Malice in the Palace will go down as one of the most iconic incidents in the NBA, with Indiana Pacers star Ron Artest even getting physical with fans.

That wasn't what happened a couple of nights ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were in town, though. Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James nearly got into a fight, as the big man didn't care for James elbowing him in the face and wanted to give The King a piece of his mind.

But even if Stewart was suspended for two games, and even if that - thankfully - didn't escalate to the levels of Malice in the Palace, Reggie Miller still believes that the Pistons won more than they lost in that incident.

Reggie Miller Says No One Will Ever Want To Mess With Isaiah Stewart:

"Isaiah Stewart catapulted himself into the Charles Oakley, Buck Williams, Dale n Antonio Davis conversation of dudes you NEVER want to mess with. However long Isaiah plays in this league, dudes will walk on eggshells around him. That’s GREAT news for Piston fans.." the Pacers legend tweeted.

That's a lot of praise coming from a guy who was a huge trash-talker and that knew what it was like to go against some of the toughest players to ever lace them up, especially during that era.

Gilbert Arenas Says Stewart Will Be Traded

Not everyone seems to agree with Miller, tho. Recently, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas had a hilarious rant about that incident, claiming that Stewart was definitely going to be traded now:

"Hey brother,imma just be real with ya here pack all S**T, pack yo winter jackets and boots becuz yo a** is about to be traded to (Budapest) somewhere. I don't know what type of bumbaclot blood got in yo eye BUT u can't charge at the #KING like that on tv you will be drug tested #tivoice expeditiously just to make sure that rage ain't drug related " we don't do that in the nba" u probably haven't read the memo on fight attempts in the nba #1 don't square up with @kingjames @easymoneysniper EVER .#2 them two light skin boys @stephencurry30 @klaythompson On GS don't let ya chest get puffy towards them or yo ass is done #3 only two teams that's allowed to fist fight without any real penalties is where ever @rajonrondo and @cp3 at #4 wait til yo teammates get around u and then act tuff (for the crowd) sell it like WWE ummm thats it's, good luck moving forward my man. PS this was worst then the gun in the locker room situation some can say this was #attemptedmurder. only thing that can save u right now is ( MJ dropping episode 11 of the last dance and he edits all Scottie pippen scenes out) or (Vanessa Bryant) dropping #Themamba last season if u think I'm bullshitting ask @eneskanter11 he got too close to the king back in 2016-17 and the Turkish president been trying to catch his ass ever since," Arenas wrote.

At the end of the day, Stewart and LeBron will only miss some time and lose a couple of bucks for that altercation. But whichever way his career turns out, there's no wonder that people will look back on this incident for years to come.