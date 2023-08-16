The NBA world is witnessing a huge dispute concerning James Harden and Daryl Morey, the team president of the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden took aim at Morey during an event in China, labeling Morey a liar and stating that he would refuse to be part of any organization involving him.

The tensions between Harden and Morey stem from the Sixers’ decision to pause trade discussions involving Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. The move incited frustration in Harden, particularly because his trade request hasn’t been fulfilled despite exercising his player option.

While Harden’s preferred destination is the Clippers, the Sixers’ asking price proved to be too high. Now, a report has surfaced about a CBA rule that might grant Philadelphia the ability to impede the player’s free agency next summer.

Philadelphia May Keep Harden Out of Free Agency

Harden has just one year left in his contract after opting in. His $36.6M salary is for this season, but he is scheduled to become a free agent once the competition ends. However, a new twist was added because a rule in the CBA could prevent him from reaching free agency.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained it on ‘Get Up’. “There is an obscure rule that exists buried in the NBA CBA that if he doesn’t report within 30 days of the opening of training camp, the Sixers actually have the right to block him from becoming a free agent next year”.

Despite the guard has successfully forced trades multiple times before, leaving the 76ers might not be too easy. “This is a measure that was put in to prevent these types of holdout situations, so Harden is holding a very limited amount of leverage,” Windhorst stated.