Last season, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers had an amazing run during the playoffs. Even though they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, the future looked promising.

That’s why Rob Pelinka and the front office made big moves to sign and extend key players: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and D’Angelo Russell.

Furthermore, LeBron James confirmed he’ll return for another season making the Lakers a contender in the West against the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Davis gets historic contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers

According to a report from ESPN, Anthony Davis will get a three-year, $186 million contract extension to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers all the way until 2028.

Now, the total agreement during the next six seasons gives Davis an astounding amount of $270 million. Undoubtedly, if LeBron James is near retirement, Davis is the future leader of the franchise.

Furthermore, the contract extension is the biggest per year in NBA history with a spectacular average of $62 million for each of the upcoming seasons. Though Anthony Davis had two years on his previous contract, general manager Rob Pelinka didn’t take any chances to lock his star.