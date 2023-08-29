Kobe Bryant changed the Los Angeles Lakers forever. Even fi they were already one of the biggest powerhouses in the NBA, he made them their team, and became arguably the best player in franchise history.

Kobe won five rings with the organization, staying relevant for almost two decades. He did it while wearing two different hairstyles, two different jersey numbers, and alongside two different big men.

That’s why former NBA champion Robert Horry had a fitting idea for his long-awaited statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. Per Horry, Kobe’s statue should actually have two faces.

Robert Horry Says Kobe’s Statue Should Have Two Faces

“It’s going to be the most unique statue there is,” Horry told Sportskeeda. “You think about Kareem’s skyhook, Shaq’s dunk and Magic’s passes. But whoever designs this one has a lot of pressure (laughs). That thing has to be perfect. You’ll have young Kobe on one side and the older Kobe on the other side. 8/24. It’s fitting. Since he has two jerseys retired, it will almost have to be like Two-Face. You have to think about the young and hungry Kobe as well as the wise and mature Kobe.”

“There are so many iconic moments that he has,” Horry added. “He didn’t have one patented move. He had fifty of them. It’s going to be hard. If I had the choice, it would be something with his fist balled up. The picture that people love the most is of Kobe standing on the table with his arms stretched out [after the Lakers beat the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals]. But for me, anytime he had his fist pumped, it meant that he was fired up or the job was done.”

Well, this is definitely a unique idea, but Kobe was also a unique player with a unique mindset and a unique career, so maybe Jeanie Buss will like to take a couple of notes here.