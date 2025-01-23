NHL News: Brad Marchand key teammate makes bold revelation about his performance with the Bruins

The Boston Bruins are fighting to make the playoffs for the 2024-25 NHL season, and captain Brad Marchand is their top player, but the truth is that other teammates of the left winger are also important for head coach Joe Sacco’s team. In the last few hours, after the loss to the New Jersey Devils, a key member of the team made a confession about his performance.

The season does not allow for carelessness and each player is fundamental to the aspirations of the Bruins. In this regard, although he is currently still with the team, a figure that accompanies Marchand in Boston may not have been in the current campaign and has told how was his long process to sign his extension, which affected him to play in the current campaign.

The Bruins player who gave details about his level for the current season is none other than goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The 26-year-old star missed all of training camp before signing an eight-year, $66 million contract two days before the start of the season. The Boston netminder talked about what those pre-signing days were like.

Swayman’s confession about his performance in the season

“I know that when the going is tough, that’s when I want to rise to the top. I want that adversity. I wanted the challenge of not having a training camp and coming in and winning games. And that’s hard to do, and probably most likely unrealistic. It’s been a great season of overcoming adversity,” Marchand’s teammate confessed about the previous days of negotiations for his current contract, according to NHL.com.

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins

“That was a challenge that I had to really click in, have my own personal kind of training camp when I was finally back with the group again. But we were running, on the season, so that was a challenge that I really embraced and feel that I learned a lot from,” he said.

Swayman’s performance in the current season

Goalie Swayman went from low to high this season. The Bruins key player started with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage, a far cry from his career numbers. Over time, his level has risen, dropping his goals-against average to 2.89 and his save percentage to .914 in 10 starts. His lack of participation in training camp has cost him dearly.