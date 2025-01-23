Rafael Nadal’s former coach reveals his surprising pick for the greatest tennis player of all time

Toni Nadal, who coached his nephew Rafael Nadal for 16 years—from 2001 to 2017—was instrumental in shaping one of the most celebrated careers in tennis history. During their partnership, Nadal won an impressive 17 Grand Slam titles, cementing Toni Nadal’s reputation as one of the sport’s most accomplished coaches.

Unlike many tennis coaching relationships that often span only a few years, Toni and Rafael’s partnership stood the test of time. Toni was there for almost all of Rafael’s career milestones until their professional split in 2017.

“When I threw a ball to Rafael, he went to get it. He didn’t wait for it to come to him,” Toni Nadal told BBC Sport in 2022. “Normally, when I threw a ball to a little kid, they stood still, waiting for it. But my nephew went after it. For me, that was special”.

Given his deep knowledge of his nephew and their shared success in winning numerous titles together, it’s understandable that Nadal might believe his former pupil is the best player in the world. However, in this case, that wasn’t his choice.

Toni Nadal and Rafael Nadal of Spain chat during a practice session ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Tennis Centre. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Toni Nadal’s pick for the greatest player

In a 2024 interview with Euronews, Toni Nadal weighed in on the perennial debate over the best tennis player of all time. While he praised all three members of the sport’s legendary “Big Three,” his ultimate choice was Novak Djokovic. However, he also acknowledged Roger Federer’s artistry and suggested that his nephew might have been the greatest if injuries hadn’t held him back.

“Who played better? Federer,” Toni Nadal said. “Who is the best? Djokovic, because he won more titles than the others. Who could be the best without injuries? My nephew. But he had injuries, so in the end, the best is Djokovic. But in my opinion, what I have seen on the court when Federer plays, no-one [else has done]”.

Toni Nadal on what it takes to be No. 1

As someone who guided Rafael Nadal to the top of the ATP rankings, Toni Nadal knows better than most what it takes to become the world’s best. He explained the blend of innate ability and relentless effort needed to reach such heights.

“To be number one is born. You’re born with a good talent, a natural talent,” Toni Nadal said. “But at the same time, you need to work hard. Because [just having] natural talent normally is not enough”.

He added, “Of course, it’s very difficult to achieve the goals that Federer can achieve, or it’s very difficult to become Messi—it’s almost impossible. But you can be a very good tennis or soccer player when you are willing to work very hard”.