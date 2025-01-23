After the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he needs time to reflect on his career, even though he feels he can still compete at the highest level. A few hours later, head coach Sean McVay put pressure on Stafford, asking him and the front office to send clear signals.

The role of an experienced quarterback like Stafford will be key to the Rams‘ aspirations next season. McVay wants to know if he will count on him or must find a replacement who will be up to the task of a team that has made the playoffs.

With the 2024 NFL season barely over, the Rams are uncertain whether Stafford will remain with the team or choose another destination. McVay is caught in the middle of the situation, demanding answers for his star player and the Los Angeles organization.

McVay’s direct request to Stafford and the Rams front office

“I don’t think that the delay is good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later should be an ideal scenario,” requested McVay to Stafford and the Rams in a interview with ESPN.

Last year, Stafford settled his contract with the Rams just days before the start of the season. With the Los Angeles quarterback figuring out what to make of his future, McVay wants a quicker resolution. “We don’t want to have that (last season’s situation) go on again,” McVay said.

Will Stafford continue to play for the Rams?

McVay said “we’ll talk about all those things at the appropriate time” when asked if Stafford will play next season for the Rams or retire. The 36-year-old veteran quarterback could seek a new deal this offseason should he decide to remain active, as he could earn $23 million under his current pact.