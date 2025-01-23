Celtics star Jayson Tatum mocked by Charles Barkley after NBA All-Star starter selection

This Thursday, the NBA announced the starters for the 2025 All-Star Game, set to take place on Sunday, February 16, at Chase Center in San Francisco. As expected, Jayson Tatum, one of the Boston Celtics‘ brightest stars, was named to represent the Eastern Conference following a stellar season. However, Charles Barkley had a humorous take on Tatum’s selection.

“Great player,” Barkley began on Inside the NBA, acknowledging Tatum’s impressive skills. But the Hall of Famer quickly added a twist: “Just not good enough to play in the Olympics, but he’s a great player.”

His comment prompted laughter from his co-hosts, before Barkley doubled down. “One of the five best in the East, but not good enough to represent his country,” he quipped, referencing Tatum’s limited role with Team USA during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley’s remark highlights the ongoing discussion about Tatum’s reduced minutes in the international tournament, a point that has remained a topic of conversation since last summer. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jayson, despite being the reigning NBA champion and one of the Celtics’ top players, saw limited playing time under head coach Steve Kerr.

The controversy over his role continued to stir attention as the Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Fans and analysts speculated about whether Tatum and teammate Jaylen Brown greeted Kerr after the game, fueling rumors of tension. Steve, however, dismissed any such narrative, confirming that he and Tatum spoke following the game at Chase Center. Still, the lingering memory of Paris remains when the two meet.

Advertisement

Former NBA player and commentator Charles Barkley.

Advertisement

Tatum’s limited role in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jayson Tatum’s role during the 2024 Paris Olympics was surprising, given his stature as an NBA star. The forward missed two of Team USA’s six games — the opening match against Serbia and the semifinal against the same team.

Advertisement

In the four games he did play, Tatum averaged just 17.7 minutes, contributing 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Those numbers were a stark contrast to his regular-season production, leaving many questioning why Tatum, one of the NBA’s brightest stars, was relegated to a secondary role.

2025 NBA All-Star game starters

Tatum will be joined by fellow Eastern Conference starters: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Jayson Tatum's net worth: How much wealth does the Boston Celtics player have so far?

On the Western Conference side, the starters include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.