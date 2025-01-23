Bulls icon Derrick Rose names his top 5 Chicago players, picks Michael Jordan’s arch-nemesis

The Chicago Bulls’ dominance in the 1990s is legendary, led by the indomitable Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, with key contributions from other stars. However, after that golden era, the franchise faced a long stretch of mediocrity until Derrick Rose appeared and re-energized the franchise in the late 2000s. As the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose became the youngest player ever to win the MVP award in 2011. His contributions to the Bulls are forever etched in franchise lore, and the team plans to retire his No. 1 jersey in recognition of his impact.

In a conversation on the Out The Mud podcast with former NBA players Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, Rose was tasked with naming his top five players from the city of Chicago, and his selections sparked interesting discussions.

“I gotta go Zeke,” Derrick began, referring to Isiah Thomas. The Hall of Fame point guard, known for leading the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990, was a fierce competitor. Thomas, a central figure in one of the most intense rivalries in NBA history with Michael Jordan’s Bulls, remains a polarizing figure in Chicago’s basketball history.

Rose’s second pick was somewhat unconventional: “I gotta go Will Bynum,” he said. Bynum, a former guard for the Pistons, retired in 2018, but his influence on the game in Chicago ran deep. “Only reason I threw Will on there, was a (expletive) prodigy,” Derrick explained.

Tony Allen also praised Bynum’s impact on Chicago. “They don’t understand what he meant to the city,” he said. “What he meant to my life… I was lost, and he pulled me back into the realm of school and basketball.”

Chicago-born Isiah Thomas take the floor for a halftime ceremony at the final NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards on April 10, 2017.

Tony Allen is on Rose’s top 5

In continuing with his list of top Chicago-born NBA players, Derrick Rose included one of his podcast interviewers, Tony Allen. “TA… That’s a fact… TA,” he said, nodding to Allen’s legendary defensive prowess.

Allen, a standout small forward known for his tenacious defense, had successful stints with the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies, before retiring in 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans. Upon hearing the praise, Tony was visibly humbled. “Take me off there, I don’t want to be on there,” he said, clearly uncomfortable with the attention from his former teammate.

The rest of Rose’s list

Derrick Rose continued with his selections, adding Jabari Parker. “I gotta go Jabari,” Rose said, referencing the 2014 second overall pick, whose career, though filled with promise, was marred by injuries. Parker played for several teams, including the Bulls, and currently plays in Spain for FC Barcelona.

“I’ma throw Pat on there,” Derrick added. Patrick Beverley, a relentless competitor, was known for his defensive intensity. He had stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, and has played across multiple countries, including Russia and Israel.

“I’m a throw Sherron’s name up there because when he was playing he was a (expletive) too.” The final spot on Rose’s list went to Sherron Collins, a player with a brief NBA career but significant local impact. Collins, who played just 20 games with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010-11, earned praise from Rose for his toughness and influence, despite not reaching the same level of NBA success as others on the list.

Rose’s broader perspective on success

It’s clear that Rose’s criteria went beyond just NBA accolades. His selections emphasize the cultural and personal connections these players had to Chicago, not only for their on-court achievements but also for the way they impacted the city and the community.