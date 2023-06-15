The Los Angeles Lakers are just a couple of pieces away from being a legitNBA championship contender. LeBron James is unlikely to retire after a full summer to restore his body.

But they must also try and retain their key contributors in free agency. Other than D’Angelo Russell, they should go the extra mile to try and keep the band together for at least another year.

That’s why they need to keep an eye on theHouston Rockets, as they could reportedly look to make a run at Austin Reaves if they fail to land James Harden this summer.

NBA Rumors: Rockets Want To Sign Austin Reaves

“Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told,” reported Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Lakers Will Match Any Offer Up To $100 Million

Notably, that would force Rob Pelinka’s hand to try and match all offers for Reaves up to $100 million. The Lakers want to keep him after such a remarkable season:

“The Lakers are going to match any contract offer sheet that he signs up to that $100 million,” Buha reported. “The Lakers view him as the third-best player on this team if you look at the regular season and postseason he had. He stepped up big time and was basically an 18-5-5 guy with near 50-40-90 shooting splits as a starter for them. There were several factors as to why the Lakers made that second-half run, but chief among them — and maybe the biggest factor overall — was Reaves’ ascension.”

The Rockets might have to overpay for Reaves’ services and force the Lakers out of the race. Otherwise, Reaves will most likely continue his career dressed in purple and gold.