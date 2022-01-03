Russell Westbrook is his own worst enemy, and it doesn't seem like he's going to change the way he plays any time soon. Check out what he said about it.

Russell Westbrook continues to test Los Angeles Lakers fans' patience on a nightly basis. He's the most careless player in the league when it comes to taking care of the ball, and it's been like that since he entered the NBA.

Westbrook is one of the most athletic and talented players of all time. However, his erratic decision-making and unwillingness to adapt are the main reasons why no one thinks he can lead a team to an NBA championship.

To make things even worse, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star is well aware of his flaws, he just doesn't care enough to make something about it. At least, that's what we get from his latest statement on poor shooting and careless basketball.

Russell Westbrook Says He's Allowed To Turn The Ball Over

“My game is not predicated on shots or if I turn the ball over," Westbrook said after beating the Timberwolves, per ClutchPoints. "Like, If I miss some shots, that’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too I can do that. That’s all a part of the game.”

That's right to some extent. Yeah, Westbrook is entitled to turning the ball over just like every other player. The thing is that he's already led the league in turnovers four times and is on pace to do it again this season.

He's fourth all-time in total turnovers, trailing just LeBron James, Karl Malone, and John Stockton; and all of them had longer careers than him. He's also got the highest turnover per game average in NBA history at 4.1.

If something ain't broke, don't fix it. But what does Westbrook have to show up for with that style of play? Zero championships, and even though basketball is a team game, he's shot his team on the foot over and over throughout his career.