Authorized voices deep inside the bowels of the NBA itself shared their thoughts with an insider on what they consider to be the best team for Russell Westbrook to finally get out of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook's name is on the lips of every NBA fan and media outlet, and sadly, it's not because of his mammoth talent, but rather because of the story about his desire to leave the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season.

If he achieves his goal of emigrating from Los Angeles, the 33-year-old point guard would be replicating the behavior that has characterized his NBA career: after leaving Oklahoma, tolerate and be tolerated for only one season by his team (Rockets, Wizards and now Lakers).

That's when it stands out the opinion that Fox Sports insider Ric Bucher gathered from sources directly from the NBA, presumably executives, which indicate that there would be an ideal team for Russell Westbrook to continue his career away from the Lakers.

The ideal destination for Russell Westbrook

With rumors that new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham might consider Russell as a backup, and Beastbrook's fervent desire to continue his career with another team, officials revealed that the best option for the point guard is none other than the Miami Heat.

"It makes sense... Miami believes they can rehabilitate anyone," Bucher quotes an Eastern Conference executive as saying when asked about the best team for Russell Westbrook to continue his NBA career in the upcoming season.

It is well known that Heat president Pat Riley likes to deal with players who are controversial, confrontational or at least very competitive, such as Alonzo Mourning, Brian Grant or Jimmy Butler, as quoted by Bucher, which would be ideal to support Westbrook. Although the fate of veteran Kyle Lowry, who could be the one to hinder or facilitate the arrival of the NBA MVP in 2017, remains to be seen.