Sacramento Kings will face the Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, January 12 at the Golden 1 Center in a match valid for the regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Los Angeles Lakers are on the rise. The streak of 4 consecutive games won had allowed them to get into the top 6 in the Western Conference and thus aspire to go directly to the playoffs without playing the play-in. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles franchise, the loss to the Grizzlies put them back in 7th place (play-in zone) and that is why the Lakers will go for a victory that allows them to get close to the Nuggets in 6th place.

On the side of the locals, they continue in their fight to obtain the 10th place that allows them to be in the play-in. They currently have a win / loss record of 16-27, and are very close to the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that is taking last place in the postseason and whose record is 16-24. The goal for the Kings will be to try to match them so they can aspire to be in the play-in.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Wednesday, January 12 at 7:00 PM (ET) at Golden 1 Center, will be the forth between them for the 2021/2022 NBA regular season. So far, they were two victories for the Lakers by 117-92 and 122-114 on December 1 and January 5; and one for the Kings for 141-137 on November 27.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, January 12, at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports California, Spectrum SportsNet.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, although they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it is more likely that those chosen as favorites are the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that has been better than the Kings throughout this 2021/2022 regular season.

