Sacramento Kings will face the Los Angeles Lakers to define which of the two is the best team in this NBA California Classic 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers will close their participation and define the best team of this NBA California Classic 2022 when they face each other. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

Both teams come to this 3rd game after having won their previous two against Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. For that reason, this confrontation will define the best team in the NBA California Classic 2022, so it will undoubtedly be a game of great interest in which both will try to show their best versions.

Without forgetting, of course, it is a preparation tournament in which the idea is that rookies and young talents can begin to have their first experience in basketball at the highest level. Without a doubt, they are two teams that must be followed closely since both franchises are in need of new talents and probably one will emerge from this tournament.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The two best teams of this NBA California Classic 2022 face off and it will undoubtedly be an interesting match to define the best team in the tournament. And on the other hand, it is great news for the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, who are coming off a disastrous 2021-2022 season.

They undoubtedly need to find young talent that they can use for their roster after one (Los Angeles Lakers) was the biggest flop in NBA history, and the other (Sacramento Kings) broke the record for most consecutive seasons without being in the NBA postseason with 16.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Tuesday, July 5 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers anywhere

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: there aren’t any favorites. The Oddsmaker gives the same odds for both teams: -110.

DraftKings Sacramento Kings -110 Los Angeles Lakers -110

*Odds via DraftKings