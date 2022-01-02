Miami Heat will visit the Sacramento Kings in search of reaching the top spots in the Eastern Conference this Sunday, January 2 at 6:00 PM (ET). Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat will visit the Sacramento Kings this Sunday, January 2, seeking to reach the Chicago Bulls at the top of the standings. Here you can find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this 2021/2022 NBA season. They are currently in fourth place in the Conference, just 2 victories behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who are third. A victory will allow them to get closer to them and also they will be able to make a bigger difference with the fifth best teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the case of the Kings, their struggle is to be a Play-in team. With a win / loss balance of 15-22 they are just one win above the Spurs (14-21), which has allowed them to take 10th place in the Western Conference that the San Antonio franchise previously held. They must get victories if they don't want to lose that precious spot and also to get closer to the Timberwolves (16-19) who are marching ninth.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat will play this Sunday, January 2 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the Golden 1 Center, will be the first of both rivals for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will undoubtedly be an attractive game between two teams fighting for something: the Heat to be among the best in the East, and the Kings, to stay with one of the last places in the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat to be played today Sunday, January 2, at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the Miami Heat are unsurprisingly the favorites with -165 odds, while the Sacramento Kings have +145.

DraftKings Sacramento Kings +145 Miami Heat -165

*Odds via DraftKings