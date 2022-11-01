The Sacramento Kings will visit the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings will face-off at FTX Arena in Miami for the 2022-2023 NBA regular season. The Heat want to tie up the score against the Kings, while them want to extend their winning streak to three games. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Miami Heat are in the middle of a bad situation in the early start of the season. Despite Jimmy Butler has pulled up 149 points, Bam Adebayo registered 122 points, and Tyler Herro pulled up 139 points in the first seven games of the season, the Heat have a losing record. This record could be extended for a few games now, if coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't make the right changes to the playing system.

On the other side, the Sacramento Kings could be among the teams with a winning record. However, the team managed by Mike Brown is getting used to his system. So, many useful talent including DeAaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Harrison Barnes are going to need time to play like a team in order to win games. In fact, after three consecutive losses, the Kings clinched two wins in a row, one of them against the Heat.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat faced each other two times last season. In fact, each team picked up a win for their side, after those two meetings. This season's matchup seem to be the same scenario, this because the Kings already picked up win last game, so this next game could be for the Heat.

In fact, the last time these two sides played against each other, Tyler Herro pulled up 34 points, alongside Bam Adebayo, who pulled up 23 points for the Heat. While, Kevin Huerter registered 27 points for Kings, DeAaron Fox pulled up 17 points with 13 rebounds, and the rookie Keegan Murray pulled up 22 points.

How to watch or live stream free Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Sacramento Kings andthe Miami Heat to be played on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBCS CA, Bally Sun in the US.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.