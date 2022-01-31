Golden State Warriors will visit San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center this Tuesday, February 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the AT&T Center this Tuesday, February 1, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors are still looking to regain the leadership of the Western Conference (although with the level that the Phoenix Suns are showing, that looks increasingly difficult to achieve), and for that, they must continue winning. They already have 5 in a row, but to overcome a rival as dominant as the Suns, that does not seem to be enough.

In the case of the Spurs, their hopes are to get the 10th place and thus be able to qualify for the Play-in. At the moment, they are only two wins away from the Portland Trail Blazers (10th in the Western Conference) although with three more losses. The margin for error is getting smaller, and if San Antonio want to be in the playoffs, they have to get wins.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the San Antonio Spurs will play against Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, February 1 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the AT&T Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 4, on that occasion it was a victory for Spurs by 112-107.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, February 1, at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: KENS, NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they likely will in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the Warriors will be chosen since they are one of the best teams in the NBA and title candidate.

