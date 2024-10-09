Trending topics:
MLB News: Phillies HC makes something clear to Nick Castellanos as team is close to elimination

Following their defeat, the Philadelphia Phillies head coach is preparing for Game 4 of the MLB postseason against the New York Mets, with Nick Castellanos poised to play a crucial role.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in Game Two of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
By Santiago Tovar

The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a difficult position after dropping Game 3 of the MLB postseason series to the New York Mets, leaving them down 2-1. As they prepare for a critical Game 4, Phillies head coach Rob Thomson is focused on finding a way to force a decisive Game 5, with Nick Castellanos expected to play a pivotal role in turning the tide.

In Game 2, Castellanos was instrumental in the Phillies’ late-game victory, delivering a key hit in the final inning to breathe new life into the series. However, the Game 3 loss was a significant setback.

Thomson addressed the defeat candidly, sharing his thoughts with the media: “It’s tough to get down early, but we got to fight, we just need to stay with our approach, pass a baton that’s what we always talk about.”

Despite the challenges, Thomson remains optimistic about the team’s chances at home: “They’re all about toughness and fighting and playing together. That’s what we need to do, just focus on one game.”

Nick Castellanos focused on the next game

Nick Castellanos emphasized the importance of Game 4, telling NBC Sports Philadelphia: “If we lose, we go home.” The stakes are high, and the Phillies know they must secure a win to keep their hopes alive in the MLB postseason.

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 4 vs the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS today?

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 4 vs the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS today?

Castellanos has been a crucial contributor in the series, with 13 at-bats, 5 hits, 1 home run, and just two strikeouts.

The only way to force a Game 5 against the Mets is to win Game 4, and the Phillies will need to refine their strategy if they hope to continue their push toward the National League Championship Series.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

