NFL News: Robert Saleh breaks silence after unexpected Jets firing

After his surprising dismissal following Week 5 in the NFL, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh breaks the silence on the situation.

Robert Saleh‘s departure from the New York Jets was undoubtedly one of the biggest stories this week in the NFL. While the results were not as expected by the end of Week 5, such a drastic decision was not foreseen. After a few hours of the news breaking, it was Saleh himself who finally broke the silence on the matter.

In a statement issued to PFT, Saleh said: “To the Jets organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.

“To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.“, he also spoke to his player.

Head coach Robert Saleh watches his team play against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Saleh also left a message for his staff and the fans

Although Saleh was unexpectedly dismissed after the game against the Vikings, the now-former Jets coach held no grudges and left a heartfelt message not only for his coaching staff but also for the Jets fan base.

“To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were ‘all in’ and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.

“To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.” Saleh finally concluded.

Robert Saleh departure

After an uneven start to the season, the recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London prompted the Jets’ management to finally decide to dismiss Robert Saleh as head coach.

That’s how NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported it via his X account (formerly Twitter): “The #Jets fired Robert Saleh, per sources.”

In this way, Saleh brought an end to three and a half years at the helm of the organization, where he was unable to meet the goals set for each season and, unfortunately, did not manage to reach a Super Bowl.