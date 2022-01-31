Miami Heat will visit Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday, February 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will face each other at the Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday, February 1, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat seek to continue as leaders of the Eastern Conference, and for that they need to continue adding victories. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and that has allowed them to continue being the first of the standings. However, there are several teams with records very close to theirs, that is why they should not be overconfident.

On the side of the Toronto Raptors, they come from a great victory precisely against this same rival, which has allowed them to take 8th place in the Conference, far from the seventh, the Charlotte Hornets (actually with the same number of defeats, but with four less victories), but with the hope of being able to match them.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Live Stream: FuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will play this Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on January 17 with a 104-99 victory for the Heat, and on January 29 with a 119-90 victory for the Raptors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SN, Bally Sports Sun.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they likely will in the next few hours. Taking into account that it will be a game between the leader of the East and the team that is running 8th, it is logical that the favorites will be the Heat. However, given that they played a few days ago with a victory for the Raptors, that may not be so certain.

