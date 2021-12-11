Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen admitted in his book that he wasn’t there for Michael Jordan when his father was murdered.

The Chicago Bulls changed NBA history for good. Led by Michael Jordan, they won six NBA championships over eight years, made the game global; and dominated the league like few other teams in any sport.

Needless to say, Jordan couldn’t do everything alone. He always had Scottie Pippen right by his side to lead his team to success, forming the most famous one-two punch in the history of the Association.

Nonetheless, their relationship off the court wasn’t as good as it was on the hardwood. In fact, Pippen recently admitted that he didn’t even reach out to Jordan when he found out about his father’s murder.

“Another opportunity, if you can call it that, came during the summer of 1993, and I feel horrible every time I think about it. Michael’s father, James Jordan, had been murdered," Pippen wrote. “The two were inseparable. When I heard the news, I should have reached out to Michael right away. Having lost my own dad three years before, I might have been able to offer Michael some comfort. To this day, he and I haven’t spoken about his father’s death.”

Pippen Has Taken Multiple Shots At Jordan

That might as well be the only part of his new book where Pippen admits some wrongdoing and how he should’ve been there for Jordan. In fact, most of the memoirs consist in calling MJ out and calling him a bad teammate.

Pippen went as far as to say that Jordan ruined basketball because young players wanted to be like him. He also claimed that the Bulls won in spite of him being a bad teammate and that he was as good as a player as him.

Scottie went from being one of the most respected figures around the league to having fans of all ages calling him out for these controversial remarks, so it’s nice to see that he was also able to take a deep look in the mirror and acknowledge his mistakes.