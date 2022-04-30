Now that he'll have a full offseason to get mentally and physically ready, Ben Simmons should face his problems instead of running away from them, says Shannon Sharpe.

Ben Simmons' situation is unprecedented. It's the first time an NBA player claims not to be mentally fit to play, forces his way out of a team, and then can't come back because stress is causing him an actual physical injury.

The biggest issue with Simmons is that no one seems to believe him. He's got a history of selfishness and a big ego and has bailed on every single team he's played, so it's not like he's got the benefit of the doubt.

But if what's going on with him is real, then Simmons will eventually need to take a deep look in the mirror and handle it. At least, that's what NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe seems to think.

Shannon Sharpe Says Ben Simmons Will Never Outrun His Issues

"We create our demons, we have to chase them away," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "At some point in time, you cannot outrun your problems because all it does is make you tired when they finally catch up to you."

"But what Ben has heard is 'He's soft, oh he punk move, he chickening out.' And he started to believe that," Sharpe explained."Ben is starting to answer to the softness, the punkness, all the things. If that's not what you are, what you call me doesn't bother me. But that's the mind. Ben can do this. I feel bad for him because I know what it's like to be a prisoner in your own body."

While there aren't many reasons why people would actually believe him, mental health issues are no joke and no one is exempt from them. Not even young multi-millionaire NBA All-Stars like him.

Simmons needs to get counseling and deal with the stress and mental blocks he seemingly has, but he also needs to have some accountability and be a little more humble, as he's losing the respect of his NBA colleagues left and right.