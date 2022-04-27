Ben Simmons let the Brooklyn Nets down when they need him the most. But according to him and his agent, it's not that he didn't want to play.

The Brooklyn Nets only agreed to get rid of James Harden because they would get Ben Simmons in return. They expected he'd be ready to contribute to their championship run and make a big impact in the playoffs.

Simmons zeroed in multiple dates as potential debuts, yet it never happened. He reported multiple setbacks, got an epidural shot, and only teased the world with his long-awaited comeback.

The former first-overall pick had been pain-free for the past 10 days and everybody — including his teammates — thought he'd join them for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. That didn't happen either.

Even Nets Officials Were Surprised By His Decision

"With the Nets facing elimination on Monday in Game 4 against the Celtics, Simmons pulled himself from his expected season debut, with sources saying he informed team officials on Sunday that his back felt sore," Shams Charania reported.

According to the report, even Nets players, coaching staff, and executives were surprised to hear about Simmons' setback. They were disappointed in him as they felt like he didn't want to play at all:

"Everyone around the Nets organization had been given the impression that Simmons had zeroed in on Monday’s Game 4 as his debut date, and the franchise certainly was left searching for answers because of his inability to step on the floor in Brooklyn and what transpired in the first round," the report added.

The Nets Demanded An Explanation

The situation escalated up to the point that members from the front office demanded a sitdown with him and his agent. They needed an explanation as to why he refused to play with the season on the line:

"Sunday’s events triggered frustration and disheartenment throughout the organization, multiple sources said," Charania added. "The fallout of Simmons being ruled out Sunday led to a meeting among franchise officials, Simmons and his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, on Monday in Brooklyn."

Simmons Blames Stress For His Injured Back

Now, Simmons is claiming that stress is the reason why his back feels sore. He states that he's got a mental block dating back to last season's playoffs and that's why he's been unable to play:

"According to sources, Simmons told those in the room that a mental block exists for him, dating in part to last summer’s postseason, which is creating stress that could serve as a trigger point for his back issues," the report continued. "He added that he does want to play basketball and play for the Nets as he works on solutions in regard to his well-being."

If Simmons is, indeed, suffering from mental health issues; then we all hope he gets the help he needs. But his drive, character, and motivation have been in doubt since his days at LSU, so it's only normal to think many people will be skeptical about this story.