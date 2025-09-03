NBA analyst explains why Cameron Boozer is the best fit for the Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Boozer faces the 2025-26 college baskeball season with high expectations. He will have big shoes to fill after Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to the national tournament Final Four, but the forward isn’t backing down from the challenge.

Even before he sets foot on an NCAA court, Boozer is drawing comparisons and hype from NBA folks. Carlos Boozer’s son has a bright future ahead and someone has already identified where he would thrive in the association.

It’s still too early to tell, but as the No. 3-ranked player on ESPN’s 100 list, it’s easier to suggest where he would go in next year’s draft.

Analyst says Cameron Boozer is right for the Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Carmona of “Brooklyn Nets on SI,” detailed why Boozer is a much better fit for the Nets than other top-ranked players, namely Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. He noted that Boozer could be a good partner for Nic Claxton, the team’s center.

Cameron Boozer

“As the No. 3 player in the country, Boozer’s accolades include two Mr. Basketball USA awards and two Gatorade National Player of the Year awards during his time at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, he helped lead the Explorers to a state championship in each of his four years of high school. As he prepares for his first year at Duke, alongside his twin brother Cayden, Boozer could easily rise to the No. 1 prospect in his class with a strong showing during his freshman season. While the Nets have a strong center in Nic Claxton, Boozer could help stretch the floor and provide some versatility to Brooklyn’s frontcourt. Out of the three players on this list, Boozer would be the best fit on Brooklyn’s roster,” he wrote.

The season is still months away, but many are preparing for the future of certain prospects. One thing’s for sure, though: Boozer will follow his father’s steps in the NBA.