Most basketball players are usually larger than the US average, but Shaquille O’Neal is still a special case. Find out how tall is Shaq is, how much he weighs, and what his shoe size is.

Shaquille O'Neal is a former American professional NBA basketball player, popularly known for his nickname Shaq. In 2011, Shaq ended his 19-year career in the NBA and worked as an on-air analyst for NBA broadcasts by Turner Network Television (TNT), the same year. He is a sports commentator now on the 'Inside the NBA' TV program.

He is believed to be one of the best NBA players ever having spent his playing career at Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. He won the NBA 4 times in his 19-year career, 3 straight times for LA Lakers from 2000 and Miami Heat once in 2006. He won gold at the 1994 FIBA and 1996 Olympics with the American National team.

O'Neal has reported achievements in acting, TV, music, and gaming, aside from basketball. O'Neal is also a maker of electronic music, and a traveling DJ, under the alias of DIESEL. He has starred in several films and shows himself as a reality star on his own shows.

How tall is Shaquille O'Neal?

How tall is Shaq you ask? Shaq was indeed taller than average for much of his youth peers. O'Neal was 6 ft 6 in (2.01 m) tall when he was a high school freshman. His parents urged him to take part in sports such as basketball because of his strong and depressed inclination so that he could turn these things into something good. O'Neal has been an outstanding basketball player ever since. At 7 ft 1 in (2.16 m) tall, O'Neal now stands.

He's probably the greatest basketball star ever played, but he's not the highest talent the NBA ever had. In specific Yao Ming is 5 inches taller than O'Neal, at 7 ft 6 in higher than O'Neal. The tallest players in the NBA, however: Gheorghe Muresan from Romania and the late Manute Bol of present South Sudan will be the two players who are 7 ft 7 in.

What is Shaquille O'Neal's shoe size?

The height of O'Neal is not only remarkable for him. Shaq wears a much larger shoe size than normal footwear. Average men worldwide use shoe sizes starting from 9 to 12, yet O'Neal's shoe size is 23 (UK), 14 (US), 47 (Europe). That is 16 inches (40.64 cm).

O'Neal knows very well what it's like to be bigger than most children of his generation. He once lent his hand to a boy who had trouble identifying 18 sneakers. By buying ten pairs of shoes for a young athlete, he shocked the family at a shop where he also purchased his own growing shoes.

How much does Shaquille O'Neal weigh?

When the Orlando Magic drafted the 1992 NBA Draft for Shaquille O'Neal, nothing seemed like the big, snarling bruiser of the day. The giant came to the NBA with a weight of less than 300lb, 294lb (147kg) for the exact weight, and it appeared natural, even skinny.

But Shaq left Orlando in 1996 and started to transform his body for the Los Angeles Lakers. At first, the size of his shoulders and arms steadily grew gradually. But when at the end of the 1999-2000 season when the Lakers won their first NBA Shaq Championship, Shaq hardly looked the trim, agile center he was once.

He was 341lb (154kg) by the year 2002. In 2003-2004, Shaq stretched outward like a helium balloon, exceeding an impressive weight of 370lb (167kg) at some point. At the moment in late-2023, he reportedly weighs 325lb (147kg).