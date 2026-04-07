Spurs’ Mitch Johnson provides a hopeful statement on Victor Wembanyama’s injury vs 76ers

The NBA regular season is nearing its end, and the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the clear protagonists, as they secured a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, during the game, Victor Wembanyama had to leave due to injury, though head coach Mitch Johnson provided encouraging comments afterward.

In the postgame press conference, Mitch Johnson did offer an injury update. “No. I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back and he played the last four or five minutes in the first half. So, that’s a positive from my perspective.”

Victor Wembanyama suffered a left rib contusion, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He initially grabbed his left shoulder in pain, but the injury was later identified around his midsection.

Advertisement

The Spurs situation

San Antonio sits at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings behind the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City can secure the top seed with just two more wins.

Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama has raised his scoring average to 24.9 points per game this season, fueling MVP conversations across the league. The priority now is keeping him healthy with the NBA playoffs approaching, as Wembanyama is expected to be a key contender.

Advertisement

He recorded 17 points against Philadelphia before exiting early, reaching that total in just 16 minutes of action. He also added five rebounds and three blocks, shooting 7-of-11 from the field.

The Spurs led 85-80 through three quarters at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Wembanyama remained the team’s leading scorer despite leaving the game.