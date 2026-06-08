What are the highest and lowest attendances in FIFA World Cup history?

From record-breaking crowds at iconic FIFA World Cup matches to scarcely attended games in the tournament’s early years, attendance figures reveal a fascinating side of soccer’s biggest event.

Few events can rival the FIFA World Cup when it comes to drawing massive crowds. Some matches attracted audiences that seemed almost impossible to imagine; others were played in front of surprisingly small gatherings.

The largest official attendance in FIFA World Cup history came at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium in 1950, when 173,850 spectators watched Uruguay shock Brazil in the match forever remembered as the Maracanazo.

On the other end of the spectrum, the 1930 group-stage meeting between Romania and Peru drew just 300 fans to Estadio Pocitos in Montevideo, setting a record that still stands as the tournament’s lowest attendance.

Advertisement

What was the highest-attended FIFA World Cup ever?

The 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. remains the highest-attended tournament in history, with 3,587,538 spectators attending 52 matches. It also holds the record for the highest average attendance per game, with nearly 69,000 fans.

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California during the 1994 World Cup Final (Source: Mike Powell/ALLSPORT)

More than three decades later, no World Cup has surpassed those figures despite the tournament expanding from 24 teams to 32 and later to 48 teams. Hosted across nine American cities between June and July 1994, it proved that soccer could draw massive audiences.

Advertisement

The event was not only a sporting success but also a commercial one, becoming one of the most financially successful World Cups ever organized. Brazil ultimately lifted the trophy after defeating Italy in the first World Cup final decided by a penalty shootout.

Why did the 1994 FIFA World Cup attract so many fans?

The 1994 FIFA World Cup attracted so many fans because it combined large-capacity stadiums, strong ticket demand, a diverse population and widespread curiosity about a global event being held in the United States for the first time.

FIFA strategically selected venues that were already used by NFL teams, allowing attendance figures far beyond what was possible in many soccer-specific stadiums around the world.

Advertisement

Many of the host venues could accommodate more than 70,000 spectators, while iconic sites such as the Rose Bowl in Pasadena regularly drew crowds exceeding 90,000. It also benefited from the United States’ large immigrant communities.

The World Cup arrived at a pivotal moment for soccer in the country. Although the sport had not yet established a major professional league, interest surged throughout the tournament as fans embraced stars such as Romario, Roberto Baggio, Hristo Stoichkov and the host nation’s own Alexi Lalas.

The success of USA 1994 eventually helped pave the way for the creation of Major League Soccer in 1996, fulfilling one of FIFA’s conditions for awarding the tournament to the United States.

Advertisement

Another factor was the compact format. With only 52 matches compared to the 64-game tournaments that followed, attendance was concentrated into fewer fixtures, helping the event achieve a record-breaking average crowd.

Which stadium hosted the largest crowd in FIFA World Cup history?

The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro hosted the largest crowd ever recorded for a FIFA World Cup match. On July 16, 1950, an official attendance of 173,850 spectators watched Uruguay defeat Brazil 2-1 in the decisive match of the tournament, an event forever remembered as the “Maracanazo”.

While the 1950 tournament did not use a traditional knockout final, the match effectively served as the championship decider. Brazil needed only a draw to secure the title, and many fans arrived expecting a historic home triumph. Instead, Uruguay stunned the host nation in one of the greatest upsets in soccer history.

Advertisement

The official figure remains the largest attendance ever recorded for a World Cup match. Some contemporary estimates suggest that nearly 200,000 people may have been inside the stadium, as thousands reportedly entered without tickets.

Top 5 highest-attended FIFA World Cup matches