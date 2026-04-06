LeBron James reveals why he is not worried about the NBA’s future after he retires

As the NBA prepares for an eventual era without its all-time leading scorer, LeBron James isn’t worried about the state of the game. Following a recent matchup, James was asked about the league’s rising trajectory and specifically the impact of Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Cooper Flagg.

“Looks like he loves the game. … It’s a great rookie class,” James told reporters. “You look at VJ [Edgecombe] in Philly. Look at Kon [Knueppel] in Charlotte, you look at Dylan [Harper] in San Antonio. … All those guys are making an impact on their respective teams. So, the league is in good hands.”

James, who seem to be adjusting his role in the Los Angeles Lakers following Luka Doncic’s injury, has reignited the perennial debate over who will carry the mantle once the legendary players like James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid, among others, eventually step away.

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By highlighting this specific crop of rookies, LeBron is signaling that the transition to the next generation of superstardom is already underway.

COOPER FLAGG ERUPTED AGAIN ‼️



TONIGHT: 45 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL

FRIDAY: 51 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL



HE'S NOW THE YOUNGEST PLAYER (19 YEARS, 105 DAYS) IN NBA HISTORY TO RECORD 45+ PTS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tdt1JYviCv — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2026

The ‘Big Four’ rookies: Making an instant impact

To understand why LeBron is so bullish on the future, one only needs to look at the box scores from this season. These four names aren’t just playing minutes; they are shifting the gravity of the NBA.

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Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks): The Duke product has lived up to the hype as a defensive “stocks” (steals + blocks) machine. On March 22, Flagg nearly notched a triple-double with an 18-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist, and 4-block masterclass, proving he can orchestrate an offense while erasing shots at the rim.

The Duke product has lived up to the hype as a defensive “stocks” (steals + blocks) machine. On March 22, Flagg nearly notched a triple-double with an 18-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist, and 4-block masterclass, proving he can orchestrate an offense while erasing shots at the rim. V.J. Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers): After a dominant run at Baylor, Edgecombe’s scoring has translated seamlessly to the pros. Averaging north of 21 PPG in his early appearances, his highlight reel is already defined by “chase-down” blocks and explosive transition finishes.

After a dominant run at Baylor, Edgecombe’s scoring has translated seamlessly to the pros. Averaging north of 21 PPG in his early appearances, his highlight reel is already defined by “chase-down” blocks and explosive transition finishes. Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets): Perhaps the most efficient of the group, Knueppel has been a “plus/minus” darling. His March 18 performance—22 points on 57% shooting with zero turnovers—highlighted a high-IQ game that goes far beyond the box score.

Perhaps the most efficient of the group, Knueppel has been a “plus/minus” darling. His March 18 performance—22 points on 57% shooting with zero turnovers—highlighted a high-IQ game that goes far beyond the box score. Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs): Acting as a physical mismatch in the backcourt, Harper has used his size to “bully” smaller guards. His elite assist-to-turnover ratio suggests he is already playing with the poise of a veteran.

LeBron sees a reflection in Flagg

The most poignant part of James’ remarks came when comparing Flagg’s development to his own rookie season in Cleveland. LeBron noted that the Mavericks’ decision to give Flagg the “keys” to the offense early is the fastest way to build a superstar.

“I think it’s great to put the ball in somebody’s hands so they can just go through the rough patches,” LeBron remarked. “When you go through the rough patches, it allows you to grow at a rate faster than other players. That’s what Paul Silas, rest his soul, did for me.“

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By drawing a direct line between his own mentorship under the late Paul Silas and Flagg’s current situation in Dallas, LeBron isn’t just praising a rookie, he’s acknowledging a peer who might one day occupy his throne.